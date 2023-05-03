Brokers Issue Forecasts for BlackRock, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the asset manager will earn $8.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $34.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $46.97 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock stock opened at $651.46 on Monday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.78. The company has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

