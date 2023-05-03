Brokers Issue Forecasts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.8 %

WSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

