Brokers Offer Predictions for ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

