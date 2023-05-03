Brokers Set Expectations for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 10.9 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ALXO stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 52.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,911,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

