Brokers Set Expectations for Nutex Health Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nutex Health in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nutex Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Nutex Health stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.68. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

