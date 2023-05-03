Brokers Set Expectations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TNXP opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

