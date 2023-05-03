Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,019 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,582,000 after acquiring an additional 285,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,658,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,790 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAM stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

