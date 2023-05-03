Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 17th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.