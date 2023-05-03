BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Head to Head Review

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 8.40% 1.87% 1.03% BRT Apartments 70.83% 20.59% 7.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.81%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.33 $48.32 million $0.42 73.95 BRT Apartments $70.53 million 4.59 $49.96 million $2.71 6.23

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.