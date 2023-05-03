Bruker (BRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.52-$2.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.52-2.57 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bruker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

