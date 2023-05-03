Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.22.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 647,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

