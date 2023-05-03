Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up to $91.15

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.15, but opened at $95.00. Bunge shares last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 229,579 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bunge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

