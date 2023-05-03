Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.23) to GBX 3,060 ($38.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bunzl Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

