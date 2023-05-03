Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 165,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.