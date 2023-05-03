Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 841,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %

BNR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 71,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,739. The stock has a market cap of $314.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

