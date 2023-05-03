C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,438 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $14,283.99.

On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $20,103.46.

On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 6,656,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,884,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

