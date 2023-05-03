C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,438 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 24th, Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $14,283.99.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $20,103.46.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 6,656,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,884,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

