C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

CCCC opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.94% and a negative net margin of 412.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 738,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 206,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.