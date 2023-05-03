CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 650,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a 52 week low of $245.32 and a 52 week high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

Institutional Trading of CACI International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in CACI International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

