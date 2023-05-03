Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.04.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,897 shares of company stock worth $63,087,928. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

