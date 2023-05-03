Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,898. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $69.46.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.