Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

CCD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 12,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

