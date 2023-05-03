Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
CCD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 12,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.32.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
