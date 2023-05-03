Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

CPZ traded up 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 15.19. 8,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,256. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 18.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

