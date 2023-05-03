Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 52,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8,034.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Stories

