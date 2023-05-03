Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 52,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8,034.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.