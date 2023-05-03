Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 52,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.