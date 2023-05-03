Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Insider Sells $220,500.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Matthew Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00.

Calix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.