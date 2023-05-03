Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 10,758.60% and a negative return on equity of 194.36%.

Calyxt Price Performance

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

