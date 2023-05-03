Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 564,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 39,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

