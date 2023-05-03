Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,532. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 66.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 134,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

