Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,532. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 66.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 134,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
