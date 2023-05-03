Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

TRI stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

