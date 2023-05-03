Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.60

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.60 and last traded at C$24.11, with a volume of 68690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4830633 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

