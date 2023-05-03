Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 2,383 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

