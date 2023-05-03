Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

