Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Price Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock worth $378,540,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $158.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

