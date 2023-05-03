Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

