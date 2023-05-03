Canandaigua National Corp Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

