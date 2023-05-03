Canandaigua National Corp Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,971 shares of company stock worth $2,537,613. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

