Canandaigua National Corp Sells 416 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

WFC stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

