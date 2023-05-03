Canandaigua National Corp Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

SBUX opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

