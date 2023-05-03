Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

