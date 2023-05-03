CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $506,125.86 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,491.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00305248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00540490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00413061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

