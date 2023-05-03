Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. 3,077,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,532,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CANO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cano Health by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 2,293,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cano Health by 8,402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 1,890,548 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

