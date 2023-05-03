Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2262473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $629.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

