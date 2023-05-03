Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,520,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,874 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

