Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gaming ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $570,000.

NASDAQ BJK traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. 759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

