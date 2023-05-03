Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6,381.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

