Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. 50,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.