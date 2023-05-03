Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 948,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,665. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

