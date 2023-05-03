Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.72. 134,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

