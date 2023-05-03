Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9,643.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $110.09. 403,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

