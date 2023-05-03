Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 740,832 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,930,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 279,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,886. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

