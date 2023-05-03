Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $57.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

